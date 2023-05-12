61st Street Season 2, Previously Scrapped at AMC, to Air on The CW

Amid calls for The CW’s cancelled Winchesters to be saved, the network has come to a different series’ rescue: AMC’s previously shelved 61st Street. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back!

The drama series, starring Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis, previously aired its first season on AMC last spring. Season 2, though, was scrapped at the network before it could air, as part of a cost-cutting measure (despite the fact that all episodes had already been filmed).

The CW will now be home to both seasons of 61st Street: Season 1 will air this fall, and Season 2 will debut sometime in 2024.

“61st Street is a gripping, star-studded premium drama led by a powerhouse performance from Courtney B. Vance and featuring an incredibly talented ensemble cast and creatively brilliant team of producers,” said Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment, in a statement. “We are proud The CW is now the broadcast home of 61st Street and cannot wait to introduce this series to a whole new audience.”

“There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making 61st Street,” Vance added. “I’m thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61st Street a network home. With The CW, I’m confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us. My cast, crew and I can’t wait!”

61st Street centers on the corrupt Chicago criminal justice system, as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence. Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond and Bentley Green also star.

Heading into the 2023-24 TV season, only two of The CW’s original scripted series — All American and Walker — have earned pickups for additional seasons. Meanwhile, Walker Independence, Kung Fu and The Winchesters have been cancelled at the network thus far.