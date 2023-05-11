Kung Fu Cancelled at The CW

Kung Fu‘s crime-fighting heroine is packing it up for good.

The CW has cancelled the supernatural martial arts series after three seasons, TVLine has learned. The Season 3 finale — which is now the series finale — aired on Wednesday, March 8. (The network also axed on Thursday the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.)

“As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions,” The CW said in a statement. “We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity and dedication.”

Kung Fu this season averaged 792,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating (with Live+7 playback), down 14% in audience but steady in the demo vs. its Season 2 numbers. Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this TV season, it ranks No. 7 in audience and is in an eight-way tie for the lowest demo rating.

The series centered on Nicky Shen, a Chinese American woman who decided to drop out of college following a quarter-life crisis. After a life-altering journey to an isolated monastery in China, she returned home to find the town rife with corruption and crime. Using her martial arts skills and Shaolin values, she protected her community and brought criminals to justice. 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

The show starred Olivia Liang (Legacies) as Nicky Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry, Jon Prasida as Nicky’s brother Ryan, Shannon Dang as Nicky’s tech-savvy older sister Althea, Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan, Gavin Stenhouse as Nicky’s ex-boyfriend Evan and Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling.

Additional cast included Tzi Ma as Nicky’s father Jin, Kheng Hua Tan as Nicky’s mother Mei-Li, Tony Chung as Althea’s husband Dennis and JB Tadena as Sebastian.

Kung Fu was created by Christina M. Kim who served as showrunner and executive producer alongside co-showrunner Robert Berens (Supernatural).

Among the broadcast shows still on the bubble are The CW’s All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois. Check out TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard for the latest intel on those series and many others

How are you feeling about Kung Fu’s cancellation? Sound off below.