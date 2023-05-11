SaveTheWinchesters? Jensen Ackles Says, 'Looks Like We Got Work to Do'

The Winchesters are on a hunt… for a new home.

Following today’s news that the Supernatural prequel spinoff has been cancelled at The CW after just one season, executive producer Jensen Ackles tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “Looks like we got work to do. #SaveTheWinchesters #spnfamily”

The message suggests that the show could wind up at another outlet for a potential second season with enough fan support. Our sister site Deadline also reports that Warner Bros. TV, which produces The Winchesters, is shopping the offshoot in the hopes of finding it a new home base. (Ackles’ former Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki is facing a similar situation with Walker Independence, which he exec-produces, telling TVLine that the prequel spinoff is “aggressively looking” for a place to land following its cancellation.)

Ackles also shared the following video featuring the cast rallying fans to use the hashtag #SaveTheWinchesters:

The Winchesters‘ freshman season averaged 790,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this TV season, it ranks No. 7 in audience and is a five-way tie for No. 2 in the demo (trailing only All American).

“As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions,” the network said in a statement. “We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu” — the supernatural martial arts drama was also axed — “and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity and dedication.”

The Winchesters‘ finale, which aired March 7, featured appearances from Ackles as Dean Winchester, as well as Supernatural vets Jim Beaver (as hunter Bobby Singer) and Alexander Calvert (as Heaven’s new God, Jack). In the episode, Dean explained that when he got to Heaven, he took his beloved Impala for a drive through the multiverse, looking for an Earth where his family had a shot at a happy ending. After catching wind of the Akrida and its potential threat to the Earth where Sam was still living, he gave John the letter from his father Henry Winchester to nudge him in the right direction, and thus, he met Mary and became a hunter.

During a finale interview, showrunner Robbie Thompson told TVLine, “There’s so much more story to tell about where these two kids go. And because now, as Dean says at the end of the episode, they have a chance to write their own story that doesn’t have to be necessarily what happened on our version of Supernatural, we have an opportunity to really go into some interesting places.”

Among the broadcast shows still on the bubble are The CW’s All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois. Check out TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard for the latest intel on those series and many others.