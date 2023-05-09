Walker Independence Cancelled at CW

The CW is leaving the Wild West behind, cancelling Walker Independence after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. Earlier today, the mothership series Walker was renewed for a 13-episode Season 4.

Walker Independence‘s freshman season averaged 950,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this TV season, it ranks No. 4 in audience and is an eight-way tie for sixth in the demo.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Seamus Kevin Fahey said there is a Plan B to find the show a new home if The CW does not pick up the series for Season 2.

“If The CW isn’t ready to move forward, what are the other options? So naturally, it would lead to that,” Fahey shared. “No one wants it to go away, long story short. We’re going to do what we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

“We have a lot of support at [CBS Studios]. Everyone loves the show. We’re all proud of what we did on the show,” Fahey added.

An origin story set in the late 1800s, the Walker prequel spinoff followed Abby Walker (Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband was murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crossed paths with lovable rogue Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, playing an ancestor of his Walker character, also named Hoyt Rawlins). “Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams,” reads the official synopsis. The resident of Independence “struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

The cast also included Katie Findlay (How to Get Away With Murder), Greg Hovanessian (Another Life, When Hope Calls), Lawrence Kao (Wu Assassins), Justin Johnson Cortez and Gabriela Quezada. Walker star/executive producer Jared Padalecki is among the spinoff’s EPs.

The show’s finale aired on March 2 and concluded with a cliffhanger twist that set up a bigger threat and new mystery for a potential second season. (Get more scoop on the finale and what might still be ahead in our post-mortem interview.)

