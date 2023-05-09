Walker Renewed for Season 4 at CW

Walker is staying on duty as a Texas Ranger at The CW: The network has renewed the Jared Padalecki-starring reboot for a 13-episode Season 4, TVLine has learned.

Season to date, Walker is averaging 1.3 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 21% in audience but steady in the demo vs. its Season 2 numbers. Out of all the dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 1 in viewers and is tied for No. 2 in the demo (trailing only All American).

“Over the past three seasons, Walker has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years,” The CW’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have Walker back on the schedule.”

Added Padalecki, who also serves as an exec producer: “I’m so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW. We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let’s ride!”

Walker‘s Season 3 finale, featuring the wedding of Captain James, airs this Thursday, May 11 at 8/7c on The CW.

Among the 15 broadcast shows still on the bubble are The CW’s Walker spinoff Walker Independence, the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights, Kung Fu and Superman & Lois. Check out TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard for the latest intel on those series and many others.

Walker fans, hit the comments with your reactions to the pickup news!