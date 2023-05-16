×
ABC Fall Schedule Shocker: Entire Scripted Slate MIA as Writers' Strike Imperils New TV Season

ABC on on Tuesday became the third broadcast network (after CBS and NBC) to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season — and it’s a jaw-dropper.

In what can only be viewed as a foreboding sign about the potential duration of the current writers’ strike, the network’s fall schedule is comprised entirely of unscripted fare (save for a pair of Abbott Elementary reruns on Wednesday).

Included in the reality-drenched lineup is the debut of the long-gestating Golden Bachelor, an AARP-focused spinoff of the dating franchise.

ABC declined to comment on its new strike-proof schedule, but an Alphabet insider says the network is “prepared” for the possibility of a prolonged work stoppage. The plan, as it stand now, is for most, if not all, of ABC’s scripted offerings to launch at midseason. As a result, the network will “likely” be reducing episode orders on certain shows (translation: don’t expect traditional 22-episode seasons of faves Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie).

Fall TV Schedule

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS

MONDAY
8 pm Dancing with the Stars (two hours)
10 pm THE GOLDEN BACHELOR

TUESDAY
8 pm Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 pm Bachelor in Paradise (two hours)

WEDNESDAY
8 pm Judge Steve Harvey
9 pm Abbott Elementary (rerun)
9:30 pm Abbott Elementary (rerun)
10 pm What Would You Do?

THURSDAY
8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9 pm Press Your Luck
10 pm The $100,000 Pyramid

FRIDAY
8 pm Shark Tank
9 pm 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY
7:30 pm College Football

SUNDAY
7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos
8 pm The Wonderful World of Disney (three hours)

Fall TV Schedule

9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, HIGH POTENTIAL, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, Station 19 and Will Trent.

fall tv schedule

A Million Little Things, Alaska Daily, Big Sky, The Company You Keep and The Goldbergs. STILL TBD: Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds

