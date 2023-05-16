The Golden Bachelor Dating Series, Starring Senior Citizens, a Go at ABC

Having already played matchmaker for every 20-something marketing specialist in the country, ABC is moving on to the 65-and-up crowd.

The network has officially ordered to series The Golden Bachelor, an offshoot of its long-running dating franchise that will aim to find love for older contestants. Tuesday’s announcement came as ABC unveiled its unscripted-only (!) fall schedule; view the full lineup here. 2023-24 TV Preview: Every New Comedy, Drama and Unscripted Show

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” reads the official logline. “On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

A senior-focused Bachelor iteration was first hinted at way back in 2020, when ABC first aired a casting announcement seeking “seniors looking for love.” An ABC exec later clarified that ideal applicants would be over the age of 65, though the exact age of the “Golden man” who was cast has yet to be confirmed.

The Golden Bachelor will air Mondays at 10/9c this fall, following two-hour broadcasts of Dancing With the Stars — which, in case you missed it, is heading back to its original home for Season 32. As for the rest of the Bachelor franchise, the mothership and Bachelor in Paradise were both renewed on Tuesday (for Season 28 and Season 9, respectively), while The Bachelorette returns for Season 20 (starring Charity Lawson) on Monday, June 26 at 9 pm.

