Twist! Dancing With the Stars Returning to ABC This Fall After Disney+ Stint

It’s out with the new, in with the old for Dancing With the Stars‘ upcoming season.

The reality competition series will return to its original home on ABC for the forthcoming Season 32 after a brief streaming-only stint on Disney+ last fall, TVLine has confirmed. Dancing With the Stars: The 31 Mirrorball Trophy Winners, Ranked!

Per Vulture, which was first to report the news, Season 32 will air live weekly on ABC, but will also stream live on Disney+ at the same time. ABC declined to comment.

Dancing With the Stars had aired on ABC since its premiere in 2005, and its relocation to Disney+ for Season 31 came as a surprise (an unwelcome one, judging by TVLine’s comments section). TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro dancer Mark Ballas emerged victorious from Dancing‘s lone Disney+ cycle.

The move back to ABC is one of several changes ahead for the show: As reported in March, Tyra Banks has stepped down as host after three seasons, and Dancing vet Julianne Hough will now serve as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Meanwhile, longtime pro dancers Ballas and Cheryl Burke have retired from the series ahead of Season 32.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli will all return for the next season; it remains to be seen if the show will replace former head judge Len Goodman, who retired at the end of Season 31 and sadly passed away in April after a battle with bone cancer.

