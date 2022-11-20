Official: DWTS' Cheryl Burke Retiring as Dance Pro After 25 Seasons

Dancing With the Stars‘ dance pro Cheryl Burke has announced her exit from the competition series after 25 seasons as a dance pro.

“Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars,” Burke wrote on Instagram Sunday. “This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one.

“The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them. I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me… Though there aren’t enough words to express my deep gratitude & love to my entire DWTS family I will end with this: Thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves. You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I’ve needed it most. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime.”

Burke won Seasons 2 and 3 of DWTS back to back, alongside celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith. She finished in 13th place on the current Season 31 with GMA weatherman Sam Champion.

Despite the news of her retirement, her exit comes as no surprise given her past statements regarding her tenure on the series.

As previously reported, head judge Len Goodman is also retiring from DWTS after Monday’s finale.

