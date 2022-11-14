Dancing With the Stars: Len Goodman to Step Down as Judge After Season 31

Len Goodman‘s seat at the Dancing With the Stars dais will be occupied by someone new in Season 32.

Goodman, who has been part of the reality competition series since its inception, announced during Monday's semifinals that he will step down after the current 31st cycle.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman shared to a standing ovation from the studio audience. “But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me, and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale.” (Go here for a full recap of the semifinals, including the double elimination results.)

Goodman has served as Dancing‘s head judge since Season 1 and has participated in all but two seasons during the show’s 17-year run, having sat out Seasons 21 and 29. In addition to panel staples Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who have also been with Dancing since it began, Goodman has been joined at the dais by siblings and dance pros Julianne Hough and Derek Hough.

Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 31 finale will stream live on Monday, Nov. 21 at 8/7c on Disney+, where the show has been streaming for the first time this fall after relocating from longtime home ABC.