Dancing With the Stars: Julianne Hough to Replace Tyra Banks as Co-Host

Dancing With the Stars wasted little time finding a new co-host — and this one is no stranger to the ballroom.

Julianne Hough, a veteran of the reality dance competition, will serve as emcee of Season 32 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Disney+ announced Monday. The news comes just three days after Tyra Banks revealed she was stepping down as Dancing host after three years.

“I’m really focused on business. Like crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business,” Banks told TMZ at the time. “I feel it’s time for me to focus on my business and entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show. You’ll see me creating things, not just hosting things.”

Hough has been a staple of Dancing With the Stars since its early years, first serving as a professional dance partner for five seasons (and winning the Mirrorball trophy with Olympian Apolo Anton Ohno and race car driver Hélio Castroneves). She also appeared as a guest judge on several occasions and sat at the dais full-time for Seasons 19 through 21, then again for Seasons 23 and 24. Dancing With the Stars: The 31 Mirrorball Trophy Winners, Ranked!

In addition to Ribeiro (who joined Banks as a co-host for Season 31), Dancing With the Stars will welcome back judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough (aka Julianne’s brother) for Season 32, premiering this fall on Disney+. Longtime head judge Len Goodman retired from the show at the end of last season in order to spend more time with his family across the pond.

Our sister site Variety first reported Julianne Hough’s casting. How do you feel about her as Banks’ replacement? Tell us below!