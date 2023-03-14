Dancing With the Stars: Mark Ballas Retiring as Pro After 20 Seasons

Mark Ballas is going out on top.

The reigning Dancing With the Stars champion announced on Sunday that he’s retiring from the competition series as a pro partner. According to E! Online, Ballas announced his decision during the DWTS tour’s final stop in Las Vegas.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now,” Ballas told the audience. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans… I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

He assured fans, though, that he's not leaving the ballroom floor permanently. "I'm not saying this is the end," Ballas added. "This is just the last time I'll be dancing with a partner."

Ballas first competed as a pro during Dancing‘s fifth season alongside Cheetah Girls singer Sabrina Bryan, with whom he finished in seventh place. He appeared on 20 total seasons and quickly became known for his tricky, inventive choreography. After five seasons away, he returned as a pro for Season 31 last year; he and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio ultimately won the Mirrorball trophy, marking Ballas’ third victory after previous wins with figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi and gymnast Shawn Johnson.

Season 31 also brought the retirements of longtime judge Len Goodman, as well as pro dancer Cheryl Burke. Dancing With the Stars is expected to return to Disney+ for Season 32 later this year.