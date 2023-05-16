ABC Renews 9 More Series Including Not Dead Yet — 2 Shows Still on Bubble

Not Dead Yet has lived up to its title: ABC has renewed Gina Rodriguez’ rookie sitcom for a second season.

The network, as expected, also picked up The Conners for a sixth season, while punting a decision on remaining bubble shows Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds until “a later date.”

On the unscripted side, ABC on Tuesday renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos (for Season 34), American Idol (for Season 7 on ABC and a 22nd season overall), The Bachelor (for Season 28), Bachelor in Paradise (for Season 9), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (for Season 4), Celebrity Jeopardy! (for Season 2) and Shark Tank (for Season 15).

ABC’s spate of pickups on Tuesday join the previously renewed Grey’s Anatomy, Will Trent, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor and The Rookie. (Here’s your full list of ABC’s renewals and cancellations.) Cancellation Anxiety Intensifies

In its inaugural season (which wrapped May 3), Not Dead Yet averaged 3.4 million total viewers and a0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the five sitcoms that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 3 in total audience and trails only Abbott Elementary and The Conners in the demo.

ABC is expected to unveil its schedule for the 2023-24 TV season later today.