The Conners Renewed for Season 6

The Conners has been renewed for Season 6, ABC announced early Tuesday. The pickup guarantees that the Roseanne spinoff will surpass 100 episodes. The network also renewed Gina Rodriguez’s rookie comedy Not Dead Yet for a second season, while the fate of remaining bubble series Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds remains up in the air (full story here).

In its just-concluded fifth season, The Conners averaged 5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), up 6 percent in viewers and off just a tenth in the demo from its Season 4 numbers. Out of the five sitcoms that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 1 in total audience and trails only Abbott Elementary in the demo.

The sitcom offshoot rose from the ashes of the Roseanne revival in October 2018, and has continued to chronicle the daily lives of the Conner family, including Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney), Mark (Ames McNamara) and Mary (Jayden Rey).

Rounding out the ensemble are Jay R. Ferguson as Darlene’s husband Ben, and recurring guest stars Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon as Dan and Jackie’s spouses Louise and Neville, respectively.

Speaking to TVLine in anticipation of the Season 5 finale and a Season 6 pickup, executive producer Bruce Helford told us that next season could be the spinoff’s last.

“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners,” he said. “I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility.”

ABC declined to comment at the time, but a network insider told TVLine that there had been no conversations about the series ending with Season 6 — and Tuesday’s renewal announcement made no mention of it being a farewell run.

Are you looking forward to another season?