The Bachelor Producers Are Casting Men and Women in Their 'Golden Years' for New Reality Dating Show on ABC

Reality TV’s next eligible bachelor could very well be a silver fox. ABC on Monday aired a casting announcement for a new reality dating show that would feature older contestants looking for love later in life.

Here’s the on-air announcement, as captured by Rob Mills, Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials and Late-Night Programming for ABC Entertainment:

#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZYV3LouLdb — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

As Mills later clarified in a tweet, ABC is looking for applicants over the age of 65.

The announcement directed viewers to an official casting website, which offers a bit more information about the in-development project: “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden years for a new exciting dating show!”

Of course, this older-skewing dating show isn’t the only Bachelor offshoot on the horizon. Premiering on Monday, April 13 (8/7c), we also have The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, in which 20 singles “embark on an incredible journey to find love through music,” according to the official logline. By singing popular songs, both individually and as couples, the contestants will “look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately fall in love.”

Would you watch a Bachelor/Bachelorette-type dating show with older contestants? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.