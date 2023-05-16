ABC Orders Kaitlin Olson Detective Drama High Potential to Series

ABC is on the case: The Alphabet network has handed a series order to High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson as a single mom who moonlights as a private eye, TVLine has learned.

Based on a popular French series, High Potential stars Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Mick) as Morgan, “a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective,” per the official description. Daniel Sunjata (Graceland) plays Karadec, the aforementioned seasoned detective. Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Judy Reyes (Claws), Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendant), Amirah J (Shameless) and Matthew Lamb round out the supporting cast.

High Potential is ABC’s only pilot to score a series order for the 2023-24 TV season so far. A network source says its other pilots are “still in contention,” though, including the Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer, the Ben McKenzie medical drama The Hurt Unit, the Ellie Kemper comedy Keeping It Together (formerly known as Drop-Off), the Sarah Shahi legal drama Judgement, and the comedy Public Defenders, co-starring Anthony Anderson.

Along with the series order, ABC also announced a slew of renewals, including a Season 6 pick-up for The Conners and a Season 2 greenlight for the Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet. Still waiting to hear about their fate: comedy Home Economics and drama The Rookie: Feds. Those decisions “will be made at a later date,” per a network source.

Does High Potential look like it has potential? Hit the comments below to share your first impressions.