Grey's Anatomy: Watch First Footage From Ellen Pompeo-Lite Season 19

Ellen Pompeo may be appearing in fewer Grey’s Anatomy episodes this season but she will not be MIA for the premiere. We know this because ABC on Tuesday unveiled the first footage from Season 19’s opening hour (airing Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9/8c) and Meredith is very much in it. (Watch the video above.)

As TVLine reported earlier this month, Pompeo, who last January extended her deal with the venerable ABC medical drama through Season 19, will continue to narrate the show but will only appear in a “limited capacity” — said to be just eight episodes (or less than half of the roughly 20-23 that will be produced). In her newly free time, she will be producing and starring in an as-yet-untitled limited series for Hulu.

To help fill the void, Grey’s is introducing a slew of rookies. “We have these new amazing interns,” co-star Kevin McKidd recently enthused, adding that those incoming doctors will be pumping “new blood in the show.”

New to the cast are Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, a resident who is determined to prove himself as a surgeon (just like many in his family that have come before him); Adelaide Kane (Reign) as Jules Millin, a resident who was raised by drug-addled artist/hippies “and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family”; Midori Francis (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings who is used to being overlooked and underestimated (and uses it to her advantage); Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant resident who is “generous by nature but competitive to a fault”; and Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) as Simone Griffin, a high-achieving and whip-smart young woman who grew up in Seattle… “but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital.”

Among the vets scrubbing back in for Season 19 are OGs Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard); Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, whose Owen and Teddy ended Season 18 on the run from the law with their kids; on-screen newlyweds Kelly McCreary (Maggie) and Anthony Hill (Winston); Caterina Scorsone (Amelia); Camilla Luddington (Jo); Chris Carmack (Link); and Jake Borelli, whose Schmitt faced an uncertain future when Grey Sloan’s residency program was shut down in the finale.

Meanwhile, bumped from series-regular to recurring status for Season 19 is Scott Speedman, who plays Meredith’s significant other, Nick.

Press PLAY above to watch Pompeo’s Meredith welcome the new interns, and then hit the comments with your thoughts.