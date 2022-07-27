Grey's Anatomy Recruits Glee Alum Harry Shum Jr. as New Resident

Grey’s Anatomy has found in Glee vet Harry Shum Jr. its fifth and final new resident. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves

Shum is boarding the ABC drama’s upcoming 19th season as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant new surgical resident, TVLine has confirmed. “Blue is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything,” per the official character description provided by ABC. “A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.”

Our sister pub Deadline first reported the news of Shum’s casting.

Shum joins fellow Season 19 newbies Adelaide Kane (playing Jules Millin, a first year surgical resident who “was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family”), Midori Francis (playing scrappy first-year surgical resident Mika Yasuda), Alexis Floyd (playing Simone Griffin, a first-year surgical resident who is high-achieving, funny and whip smart), and Niko Terho, (playing Lucas Adams, a first-year surgical resident described as “the charming black sheep of his family).

Following Glee, Shum starred for three seasons on Freeform’s Shadowhunters.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th season kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on ABC.