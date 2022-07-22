Grey's Anatomy Adds Dash & Lily's Midori Francis as New Resident

Grey Sloan’s hiring spree continues!

Midori Francis of Dash & Lily and Sex Lives of College Girls fame is joining the Grey's Anatomy cast in Season 19, marking the ABC medical drama's third new casting in the past week.

Francis will play Mika Yasuda, a first-year surgical resident. A middle child with eight siblings, Mika is used to “being overlooked and underestimated — and uses it to her advantage,” per the official character description provided by ABC. “She’s dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident that she can make it in the program and rise to the top.

Francis joins fellow Season 19 newbies Alexis Floyd (playing Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident who is high-achieving, funny and whip smart), and Niko Terho, (playing Lucas Adams, a fellow first-year surgical resident described as “the charming black sheep of his family).

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th season kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on ABC.