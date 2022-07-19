Grey's Anatomy Adds Alexis Floyd as New Series Regular in Season 19

Inventing Anna‘s Alexis Floyd is staying in the Shondaland fold, segueing to Grey’s Anatomy as a new series regular. Grey's Anatomy's 30 Best Characters, Ranked

Per Deadline, the actress is joining the ABC drama’s upcoming 19th season as Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident who is high-achieving, funny and whip smart. Simone grew up in Seattle but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital.

“Grey’s Anatomy, like all of Shonda [Rhimes]’ canon, is a genre re-defining show that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevancy and vulnerability,” Floyd told Deadline. “Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor, and quite simply, it’s gonna be wicked fun.”

Floyd’s resume also includes a recurring role on The Bold Type.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th season kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on ABC.