Grey's Anatomy: Adelaide Kane Joins Season 19 as New Surgical Resident

Grey Sloan continues to draw fresh blood in near-record numbers. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves for Fall (and Beyond!)

TV vet Adelaide Kane (Reign, Once Upon a Time, SEAL Team) is checking into Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy as a new resident, TVLine has confirmed.

The actress will portray Jules Millin, a first year surgical resident who “was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family,” per the official character description provided by ABC. “Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a little bossy — but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.”

Kane joins fellow Season 19 newbies Midori Francis (who is playing scrappy first-year surgical resident Mika Yasuda), Alexis Floyd (playing Simone Griffin, a first-year surgical resident who is high-achieving, funny and whip smart), and Niko Terho, (playing Lucas Adams, a fellow first-year surgical resident described as “the charming black sheep of his family).

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th season kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on ABC.