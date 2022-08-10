Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies

The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram.

Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image.

From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove himself as a surgeon (just like many in his family that have come before him); Adelaide Kane (Reign) as Jules Millin, who was raised by drug addled artist/hippies “and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family”; Midori Francis (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings who is used to being overlooked and underestimated (and uses it to her advantage); Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant resident who is “generous by nature but competitive to a fault”; and Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) as Simone Griffin, a high-achieving and whip-smart young woman who grew up in Seattle… “but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital.”

As previously reported, leading lady Ellen Pompeo will be scaling back her Meredith Grey duties next season, appearing in a “limited capacity” (which is said to be just eight episodes). The actress — who will remain an exec producer, and will continue to narrate every episode — will be spending her time outside of Grey + Sloan Memorial Hospital starring in and exec-producing an untitled orphan-themed limited series for Hulu.

Grey’s Anatomy returns on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on ABC.