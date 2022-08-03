Ellen Pompeo to Star in 8-Episode Orphan-Themed Limited Series at Hulu

Grey’s Anatomy vet Ellen Pompeo, who is heading into her 19th season as Meredith Grey on the venerable ABC medical drama, is spreading her acting wings beyond Grey Sloan. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves for Fall (and Beyond!)

The actress has signed on to star in and exec produce an untitled orphan-themed limited series at Hulu. As a result, Pompeo will be dramatically scaling back her Grey’s Anatomy workload in Season 19 (here’s the full story on her new limited Grey’s status.)

The eight-episode project is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.

Katie Robbins (The Affair) serves as creator/writer and EP. Additional EPs include Pompeo’s producing partner Laura Holstein, showrunner Erin Levy (Mad Men), Mike Epps, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner and Andrew Stearn.