Bob Saget Interview, Conducted Weeks Before Death, to Air on CBS — Watch

CBS on Thursday announced that an unaired interview with the late Bob Saget will be shown during Friday’s edition of CBS Mornings (airing at 7/6c).

Conducted on Dec. 6, the in-depth Q&A sees the Full House actor sit down with CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook to discuss how “turning to comedy helped him get through tough times in his life,” including losing his sister Gay to scleroderma in 1994.

“It was a defense mechanism and it truly helped me survive,” Saget says in the above clip. “It helped keep me mentally alive, rather than letting it destroy me.”

Saget’s death was first confirmed on Jan. 9 by Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which shared in a tweet at the time that deputies had been called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an unresponsive man in one of the hotel’s rooms. Saget was identified and pronounced dead on the scene, but per the Sheriff’s Office, detectives “found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Saget had been performing stand-up on his latest tour, which kicked off in September 2021 and was set to run through June of this year.

“He was everything to us,” Saget’s family said in a statement after his death, “and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” The actor, who was 65 when he passed away, is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

Though Saget had a long career in stand-up comedy, along with years-long stints on series like America’s Funniest Home Videos and How I Met Your Mother, he’s perhaps best known for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House and its Netflix revival Fuller House. In the wake of his death, many Full House co-stars and collaborators mourned Saget, among them John Stamos and Dave Coulier (aka Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone), Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), Lori Loughlin (Rebecca Donaldson) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner).