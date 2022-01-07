The Boys Season 3 Gets Premiere Date — Watch Announcement Video

RELATED STORIES The Boys Gets Animated Spinoff

The Boys will be back for more supes drama this summer: Season 3 of the gritty comic-book adaptation will premiere on Friday, June 3 with three episodes, Prime Video has announced. A new installment will then debut each subsequent Friday until the season finale on July 8.

The series wrapped up its second season back in October 2020 with multiple casualties and major twists: While trying to save his mom from Stormfront, Ryan severed the supe’s limbs and scorched her with his powers — and also accidentally wounded and killed his mother Becca in the process. Meanwhile, a distraught Homelander was blackmailed by Maeve into letting Butcher and Ryan go, after which Butcher kept his promise to his wife to protect the kid and turned him over to Mallory. Elsewhere, Victoria Neuman was revealed to be a supe, herself, when she used her abilities to explode Alistair’s head, and Hughie got a job working for Victoria, not knowing her true identity.

The eight-episode third season “will unpack the mystery of [Victoria’s] agenda and why she’s doing what she’s doing,” showrunner Eric Kripke previously told TVLine, adding that Hughie’s “walked right into the lion’s den.”

Season 3 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles (as the very first Superhero, Soldier Boy).

The upcoming run will also welcome several new characters, including Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Blue Hawk (get first look) and Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead) as Crimson Countess (get first look). Additional newcomers include Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as Supersonic, Sean Patrick Flannery (Dexter) as Gunpowder, Katia Winter (Sleepy Hollow) as Little Nina, and Kristin Booth (Orphan Black) and Jack Doolan (Marcella) as Tessa and Tommy, aka the TNT Twins.

And in case you missed the news, The Boys universe is expanding with a supes college-set spinoff, as well as the animated anthology Diabolical.

The Boys fans, watch the date announcement above, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 3!