TVLine Items: The Boys Gets Animated, Wheel of Time Casts Trio and More

As Butcher might say, this is bloody good news: The Boys universe is expanding again with the animated anthology spinoff Diabolical, star Karl Urban announced in a video message during Prime Video’s CCXP Worlds 2021 panel block on Sunday.

The eight-episode offshoot, premiering in 2022, “reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler,” touts the official release.

As previously reported, a live-action spinoff set at a supes college already received a series order in September.

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical,” executive producer Eric Kripke said in a statement. “We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.”

*The Wheel of Time has added the following actors in recurring roles for Season 2, per Deadline: Hanna‘s Guy Roberts (as Uno Nomeshta), The Last Kingdom‘s Arnas Fedaravicius (as Mesema) and A Discovery of Witches‘ Gregg Chillingirian (as Ingtar Shinowa).

* The one-hour special Shatner in Space, about actor William Shatner’s space flight, will debut Wednesday, Dec. 15 on Prime Video.

* Merrin Dungey (Alias) is attached to star in the mystery drama In Between, which is in development at NBC, our sister site Deadline reports. The project, from All My Children actress-turned-writer/producer Liz Vassey and Mayim Bialik (Call Me Kat), follows a New York City therapist who is forced to move to a small town after learning her estranged brother was involved in a mysterious accident.

* Peacock has released a trailer for the comedy series MacGruber, premiering with all episodes on Thursday, Dec. 16:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Raised by Wolves Season 2, premiering Thursday, Feb. 3:

