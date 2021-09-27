The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

RELATED STORIES The Boys Season 3 Will Make Fans 'Freak Out,' Antony Starr Says

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International.

The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shane Paul McGhie (Greenleaf, Deputy), Aimee Carrero (The Village, Young & Hungry), Reina Hardesty (Brockmire, The Flash) and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) as the young supes.

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun off from Happy Days — which is an insane and true fact — our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

Fazekas and Butters will serve as executive producers alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson and Michaela Starr.

