The Boys First Look: Jensen Ackles as Original Supe Soldier Boy in Season 3

Now this is a look: The Boys has unveiled the first image of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s gritty comic book series.

The Supernatural vet portrays the very first Superhero, who after he fought in World War II became the first “super celebrity” and a mainstay of American culture for decades. The gig reunites the actor with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who serves as showrunner on The Boys.

“Soldier Boy is the original badass,” costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, who created the suit with concept artist Greg Hopwood, said in a statement. “Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.” (Get a closer look at Soldier Boy’s shield on Ackles’ Instagram.)

Added Kripke: “When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’ It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. L.J. has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”

Check out the full image below (click for full size), then scroll down to keep reading.

Following the announcement of Ackles’ casting last August, Kripke said in a statement, “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.

“As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos and danger to the role,” Kripke added. “I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

During a Season 2 finale post mortem Q&A with TVLine, Kripke teased that with Soldier Boy’s arrival “comes the big Season [3] mythology that he threads all the way through. The season is sort of about him.”

What do you think of the first look? Hit the comments with your thoughts!