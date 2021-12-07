TVLine Items: Truth Be Told Renewed, Offerman Joins The Last of Us and More

Apple TV+ is continuing its search for the truth, renewing the mystery anthology Truth Be Told for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, it was announced that Maisha Closson (Claws, How to Get Away With Murder) has joined the series’ upcoming run as showrunner.

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the drama provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts. In Season 2, starring and executive-produced by Octavia Spencer, investigative reporter-turned-podcaster Poppy (Spencer) dove into a new case that deeply involved her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson).

* HBO’s series adaptation of the video game The Last of Us has cast Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) in the guest-starring role of Bill, a post-pandemic survivalist, our sister site Variety reports. Offerman replaces Con O’Neill, who has exited due to a scheduling conflict.

* Punk’d, hosted and executive-produced by Chance the Rapper, will return for Season 2 this Friday, Dec. 10 on The Roku Channel. Additionally, the Tituss Burgess-hosted cooking competition series Dishmantled will premiere its second season on Friday, Dec. 31 on The Roku Channel.

* Shudder has renewed the drag competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula for Season 5, ahead of the fourth season finale on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

* The Boys has unveiled a first look at the Season 3 supe Blue Hawk (played by Revenge vet Nick Wechsler):

