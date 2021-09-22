Ratings: FBI Improves in Lead-off Spot, The Resident Steady, Voice Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ FBI made its debut in the Tuesday leadoff spot with 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up in the demo from its May finale.

Leading out of FBI this week, FBI: Most Wanted (6.9 mi/0.6) delivered Tuesday’s second largest audience, up 27 percent from its sophomore premiere and steady in the demo. FBI: International then debuted to 6.2 mil (beating the combined competition by 29 percent) and a 0.6 rating. (Most Wanted and International swap time slots next week, remember.)

NBC’s The Voice (7.1 mil/1.1, read recap) dominated Tuesday in the demo and also eked out a win in total viewers. New Amsterdam (3.7 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+”) returned on par with last season’s averages.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Resident (3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned steady with its finale. Our Kind of People followed with just 1.6 mil and a 0.3; TVLine readers gave the premiere a “B-,” with 75 percent planning to stay tuned.

THE CW | Stargirl (600K/0.1, read post mortem) and Supergirl (470K/0.1, read post mortem) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. Fall Preview Scoop!

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (3 mil/0.8) slipped, while Ultimate Surfer (1.15 mil/0.3) drew its second smallest audience yet.

