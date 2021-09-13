Succession Season 3 Premiere Date Set

The extra-long wait for Succession Season 3 is nearly over. Fall 2021 TV Calendar

HBO on Monday announced that Emmy-winning drama will return Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c — a full two years (!) after its Season 2 finale. Season 3 will consist of nine episodes (down one from its previous 10-episode orders in Seasons 1 and 2).

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances,” according to the official logline. “Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

The Season 3 key art was also released Monday, setting up a Kendall vs. Logan showdown with the tagline, “Make your move.” (A teaser trailer was previously released, which you can watch here.)

Returning cast members in Season 3 include Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

New additions to the ensemble include Alexander Skarsgård (as confrontational tech founder/CEO Lukas Matsson), Sanaa Lathan (as well-connected New York lawyer Lisa Arthur), Linda Emond (as senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven), Jihae (as high-powered PR consultant Berry Schneider), Adrien Brody (as billionaire activist Josh Aaronson), Hope Davis (as Sandi Furness, daughter to Logan Roy’s long-time rival Sandy Furness) and Dasha Nekrasova.

HBO’s fall lineup also includes the fifth and final season of Insecure (which premieres the following Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10/9c; watch trailer) and Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm (also premiering in October; exact date TBA).

What are your hopes for Succession Season 3? Drop a comment with your wish list below.