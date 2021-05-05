Adrien Brody Joins Succession Season 3

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones: HBO Releases First Photos of House of the Dragon Spinoff

Oscar winner Adrien Brody is prepping for battle with the Roys, joining Succession‘s ‘civil war’-themed third season in a recurring role.

The actor will play Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the skirmish for ownership of Waystar.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan Roy begins the third season scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Brody — who was recently tapped to play legendary basketball coach Pat Riley in HBO’s untitled drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s — joins a Season 3 guest cast that also includes fellow Succession rookies Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond and South Korean singer and actress Jihae.

Additionally, three previously-recurring cast members — Justine Lupe, David Rasche and Fisher Stevens — have been promoted to series regulars. (Lupe plays Connor’s call girl-turned-playwright girlfriend Willa, Rasche plays Waystar CFO Karl Muller and Stevens plays Waystar communications exec/crisis manager Hugo Baker.)

Succession took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series last September. Production on Season 3, delayed for months due to the COVID pandemic, is currently underway in New York.