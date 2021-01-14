Succession Adds Sanaa Lathan for Season 3, Casts White House Aide (?!)

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Succession Promotes 3, Jon Bernthal's Amazon Series and More

The long-awaited Succession Season 3 has added Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond and South Korean singer and actress Jihae — one of whom will play a character with ties to the White House.

As reported by our sister site Variety, Lathan — whose previous TV credits include The Affair and Shots Fired — has been cast as Lisa Arthur, a well-connected New York lawyer.

Emond (Lodge 49, Madam Secretary), meanwhile, will fill the aforementioned role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide.

Lastly, Jihae, whose acting credits include Nat Geo’s Mars miniseries, will play Berry Schneider, a high-powered PR consultant.

The defending Best Drama champ at the most recent Emmys and Golden Globes, Succession aired its Season 2 finale way, way back in October 2019, but one pandemic later is now in production on Season 3.