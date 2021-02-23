TVLine Items: Succession Recruits Hope Davis, PaleyFest Lineup and More

Succession‘s much anticipated third season has a new addition: Hope Davis (Your Honor, For the People) has booked a multi-episode arc as Sandi Furness, daughter to Logan Roy’s long-time rival Sandy Furness (played by Larry Pine), per our sister site Deadline.

As previously reported, the HBO drama has also tapped Sanaa Lathan (The Affair, Shots Fired) to appear in Season 3 as Lisa Arthur, a well-connected New York lawyer. Additional castings include Linda Emond (Lodge 49, Madam Secretary) as a senior White House aide and South Korean singer/actress Jihae as a high-powered PR consultant.

Davis’ many other TV credits include Love Life, Strange Angel, Wayward Pines, American Crime, In Treatment and Six Degrees.

* PaleyFest LA 2021 has released its full virtual panel lineup: CBS’ Evil, ABC’s The Good Doctor, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and, as previously announced, CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden, ABC’s Big Sky and a 20th anniversary Six Feet Under conversation. For times and panelists, visit paleyfest.org.

* Actor Sterling K. Brown will guest-host the series premiere of ABC News’ primetime newsmagazine Soul of a Nation, which explores “this moment of racial reckoning in present-day America.” The six-episode series premieres Tuesday, March 2 at 10/9c on ABC.

* Netflix’s Raising Dion has added Rome Flynn (How to Get Away With Murder), Aubriana Davis (Genius: Aretha, The Resident), Tracey Bonner (Sweet Magnolias, Black Lightning) and Josh Ventura (P-Valley, Queen Sugar) to its Season 2 cast.

* HBO has released a teaser for Tina, a new documentary about music icon Tina Turner, debuting Saturday, March 27 at 8 pm:

