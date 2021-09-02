Insecure Sets Premiere Date for Fifth and Final Season — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Insecure: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji Commemorate Final Day of Shooting With Heartfelt Goodbye Messages

After teasing Insecure fans with a premiere month for Season 5, HBO has now set a day and time for the Issa Rae comedy’s final-season launch.

Insecure‘s swan song kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 10/9c, the premium cabler announced Thursday. Season 5 will span 10 episodes, matching the Season 4 count.

Issa Rae (Issa), Yvonne Orji (Molly), Jay Ellis (Lawrence), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli), Amanda Seales (Tiffany) and Courtney Taylor (Sequoia) will all be back for the final season, which “continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives,” per the official logline.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” star and creator Rae told Deadline in January. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Along with the premiere date, HBO has also released a teaser trailer for Insecure‘s final episodes. Press PLAY above to watch it, then hit the comments with your hopes for Issa & Co. in Season 5.