Succession: Alexander Skarsgård Joins 'Civil War'-Themed Season 3

A big little liar is targeting the Roys — and he’s out for true blood. Put another way: Alexander Skarsgård is joining the upcoming third season of HBO’s Succession.

The Emmy winner will play the recurring role of Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan Roy begins the third season scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Skarsgård — who is coming off of a Big Bad turn in Stephen King’s limited-series update of The Stand — joins a Season 3 guest cast that also includes fellow Succession rookies Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond and South Korean singer and actress Jihae.

Additionally, three previously-recurring cast members — Justine Lupe, David Rasche and Fisher Stevens — have been promoted to series regulars. (Lupe plays Connor’s call girl-turned-playwright girlfriend Willa, Rasche plays Waystar CFO Karl Muller and Stevens plays Waystar communications exec/crisis manager Hugo Baker.)

Succession took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series last September. Production on Season 3, delayed for months due to the COVID pandemic, is currently underway in New York.