Succession Season 3: Kendall's War Against Logan Erupts in First Teaser

“Ask yourself,” Kendall Roy says to his siblings in the first teaser trailer for Succession Season 3: “Do you want to be on the side of good or evil?”

But because this is the Roy family we’re talking about, the answer isn’t so simple. And in the first substantive footage from the HBO series’ new season, it’s unclear which of Kendall’s kin — if any! — will side with him against their dad, Logan, in the episodes to come.

The roughly 90-second spot features various moments from Season 3, including Kendall’s (first?) appearance at Waystar Royco after publicly denouncing his father/thwarting Logan’s plan to throw him under the bus in the Season 2 finale. “He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail,” Kendall later explains to Roman, Shiv and Connor. “He’d do the same to all of us.”

But Shiv’s alliance, as always, comes with a price. “If I back you against Dad,” she says — likely to Kendall — “you would need to let me take over.” And in case you’re worried, Cousin Greg is in the teaser, as well, at one point uttering this line: “That sounds, like, kinda dramatic, Tom.”

The spot also gives us our first glimpse of Sanaa Lathan (The Affair) as a well-connected lawyer named Lisa Arthur. Other Season 3 cast additions include Hope Davis (Your Honor), Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood) and Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders).

HBO has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 3 of Succession, saying only that the series will return this Fall.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Roys throw down, then hit the comments with your predictions for Season 3!