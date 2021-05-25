Ratings: All Rise Ends on Low Note, Black Lightning Rises and Debris Flat — Plus, Sunday's Delayed Numbers

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ All Rise closed out its second and final season with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, hitting and matching series lows. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A”; read recap.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6 mil/1.0, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) ticked up and led Monday in the demo; Lone Star (5 mil/0.8, reader grade “A”; read post mortem) was steady with its own season finale.

NBC | The Voice (6.3 mil/0.65) ticked up week-to-week and delivered Monday’s biggest crowd. On-the-bubble Debris (2.48 mil/0.3) was flat with its finale; TVLine readers gave Season 1 an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

THE CW | All American (715K/0.2) was steady, while Black Lightning (500K/0.2) ticked up with its series finale (TVLine reader grade “B+”).

ABC | The Good Doctor (3.9 mil/0.6, read recaplette) was steady.

Very delayed Sunday ratings: ABC’s AFV (4.8 mil/0.7) was steady, American Idol (5.5 mil/0.7) dipped with finale… CBS’ 60 Minutes drew the night’s biggest audience (7.8 mil), The Equalizer (6.7 mil/0.7), NCIS: LA (5.9 mil/0.6) and NOLA‘s series finale (5 mil/0.5) were all steady… The Billboard Music Awards on NBC (2.3 mil/0.6) took a second annual steep drop… The CW’s Legends (480K/0.1) added a few eyeballs… Fox’s Duncanville (770K/0.3) returned down sharply from freshman averages.

