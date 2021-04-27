Legends: Astra Gets Disneyfied as Animated Princess in Season 6 Trailer

Legends of Tomorrow is following up last season’s inspired Friends, Star Trek and Downton Abbey homage episode by spoofing Disney animated classics and singing competition shows.

In a new trailer for Season 6 of the CW superhero series (premiering this Sunday at 8/7c), Astra (Olivia Swann) somehow — don’t think too hard about it; it’s Legends after all — gets transformed into an animated princess. Elsewhere, the Legends visit a singing competition program called Da Throne, which looks like the lovechild of American Idol and The Masked Singer.

In the upcoming season, the Waverider crew set out to rescue Sara Lance after she is abducted by aliens, who have also been dispersed throughout history. Saving their captain from ETs will require the help of a new recruit: “a gun-totin’ Texan named Spooner (new series regular Lisseth Chavez) who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy,” per the official synopsis.

As previously reported, the Waverider’s roster will once again look different in the upcoming season: Shayan Sobhian (aka Zari’s younger brother Behrad) and Adam Tsekhman (Time Bureau wonk Gary) have been promoted to series regulars, while Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who most recently portrayed Charlie, will not be back. Additionally, TVLine has confirmed that Olivia Swann (Astra) will return to the show full-time. Plus, Arrowverse vet David Ramsey will appear in a mystery role; Nic Bishop (Body of Proof) will guest-star in a riff on Dr. Strangelove; and Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries) will recur as a sadistic genius.

Press PLAY below to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts on all the craziness!