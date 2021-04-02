TV Ratings: SVU Soars to 4-1/2 Year Audience High With Stabler's Return

In the latest TV show ratings, Law & Order: SVU this Thursday drew 7.63 million total viewers — its largest audience in four-and-a-half years — along with a 1.6 rating — which marks almost a three-year demo high — with Stabler’s return for the set-up of the Organized Crime spinoff. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-“; read recap.

Law & Order: Organized Crime itself then debuted to 7.56 mil and a 1.5, and a reader grade of “B+”; read recap.

Opening NBC’s night, Manifest kicked off Season 3 with 3.8 mil and a 0.6 (and a reader grade of “A-“), down a tick from its sophomore averages (3.9 mil/0.7).

Elsewhere….

ABC | Station 19 (4.5 mil/0.7), Grey’s Anatomy (4.1 mil/0.8, read recap and learn about Lexie’s faked return) and A Million Little Things (2.6 mil/0.4, read recap) all dipped.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.7) dipped. The Moodys opened Season 2 with 1.1 mil/0.3 and then 950K/0.2, down sharply from what Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing had been doing.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.4 mil/0.6) dipped, United States of Al (5.1 mil/0.5) fell shy of what B Positive was doing in the time slot, Mom (4.8 mil/0.5) was steady, and B Positive (3.7 mil/0.4) hit lows in its new time slot. Clarice (2.4 mil/0.3) also slipped to season lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!