Yep, Chyler Leigh's Grey's Return Was Done via Green Screen in Vancouver

Grey's Recap: Beach, Please -- Were Mark and Lexie Able to Finally Send Mer Back to the Land of the Living?

Chyler Leigh isn’t a superhero in real life, so when Grey’s Anatomy needed her to reprise her role as dearly departed Lexie — while she was filming Supergirl in Vancouver, which has a strict quarantine process — a bit of Hollywood magic was needed.

“Chyler was in Vancouver. So we had to work some magic,” former Grey’s cast member Eric Dane, who returned as the late Mark Sloan in the same episode, confirmed for THR.com. “There was some green screen.”

Dane, however, did actually film with Grey’s lead Ellen Pompeo in Malibu, California, as Mark regaled Mer with tales from the great beyond. “There was a lot of me and Ellen,” he told THR.

Mark and Lexie’s arrival on “Limbo Beach” continued a nostalgia-filled theme for Grey’s Season 17, which has been in motion ever since Meredith contracted COVID and was put on a ventilator. During this time, the show’s title character has been visited by the likes of late husband Derek (played by original cast member Patrick Dempsey), late BFF George (original cast member T.R. Knight), and an ill-fated DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) — and now the late Lexie and Mark, as well.

