Superstore Spinoff Bo & Cheyenne Not Moving Forward at NBC

The proposed Superstore offshoot is DOA: Bo & Cheyenne has been passed over by NBC, a source confirms to TVLine. Superstore: Best Customer Interstitials

As previously reported, Superstore co-executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu were tapped to write a pilot script in December, which would have centered on the titular couple as they “balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.” A script was written, but NBC decided against moving forward.

“Unfortunately, yesterday NBC notified us that they’re not going forward with the Superstore spinoff,” Kyle told Cleveland.com. “So, it will just have to live on in our hearts and on my hard drive.”

Ahead of Superstore‘s series finale, Nichole Sakura told The Wrap that she was hopeful Bo & Cheyenne would get the greenlight at NBC. “I’ve gotten to read the pilot script, and it’s really funny,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll get made and can bring back some of the Superstore cast to pop into that and still be part of this same world. I’m just remaining hopeful, but stay tuned.”

Sakura had been a series regular on Superstore since Day 1, while Pemberton had recurred throughout all six seasons of the workplace comedy. Cheyenne and Bo’s love story predated the pilot, which featured Bo’s elaborate proposal to a then-pregnant Cheyenne. She gave birth to their daughter Harmonica in the Season 1 finale, and the couple tied the knot in a memorable episode the following year.

Word that Bo & Cheyenne is not moving forward comes just days after Superstore aired its one-hour series finale. The last episode saw Amy and Jonah reconcile as Cloud 9 went out of business. A subsequent flash-forward revealed that Cheyenne went to work at Sturgis & Sons with Glenn and BFF Mateo. (We also found out who’d been leaving severed feet on Cloud 9’s store shelves. For more on that shocking reveal, click here.)

Are you disappointed that Bo & Cheyenne will never see the light of day? Or were you perfectly satisfied with how the Superstore finale tied up all loose ends?