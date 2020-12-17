Superstore Spinoff Bo & Cheyenne in Development at NBC

RELATED STORIES 'Superstore' Ending With Season 6

Cloud 9’s floor manager (and her ne’er-do-well husband) may soon be getting a huge promotion.

NBC is in early development on Bo & Cheyenne, a potential Superstore spinoff starring Nichole Sakura and Johnny Pemberton, Deadline reports.

The offshoot, which hails from Superstore co-executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, would follow the titular couple as they “balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America,” according to the official logline. A pilot script has thus far been ordered.

Sakura has been a series regular on Superstore since Day 1, while Pemberton has recurred throughout all six seasons. Cheyenne and Bo’s love story predates the pilot, which featured Bo’s elaborate proposal to a then-pregnant Cheyenne. She gave birth to their daughter Harmonica in the Season 1 finale, and the couple tied the knot in a memorable episode the following year.

Word of the proposed Superstore spinoff comes just two weeks after NBC announced that the long-running workplace comedy would end with Season 6. “Being a part of a show that went this long has been one of the most unexpected and formative experiences for me,” Sakura said at the time. “I am so grateful to our creators, writers, crew, my beloved cast members, and all of YOU who watched. It’s been an incredible chapter.”

Superstore‘s 15-episode final season resumes Thursday, Jan. 14, in a new time slot, 8:30/7:30c, where it will now follow the Ted Danson comedy Mr. Mayor. In the meantime, hit the comments and tell us if you’re intrigued by the idea of a Bo & Cheyenne spinoff.