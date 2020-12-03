Superstore Cast Reacts to Final Season News: 'It's Hard to Know What to Say...'

RELATED STORIES Superstore Ending With Season 6

The cast of Superstore has taken to social media to reflect on NBC’s final-season announcement.

“It’s hard to know exactly what to say in moments like these,” Lauren Ash, who plays Dina, shared on Twitter. “Superstore was a dream every day. I made lifelong friends and helped create a show that I am beyond proud of. I am incredibly sad it’s ending but also insanely grateful for all it’s given me. ☁️ 9 forever.”

NBC announced on Thursday afternoon that the workplace comedy will conclude this spring after six seasons (and 113 episodes). The news comes on the heels of original series star and executive producer America Ferrera’s November departure.

“Superstore will remain to its last day the most amazing show I’ve had the privilege and opportunity to work on,” Colton Dunn, who plays Garrett, said on Twitter. “I’m grateful for the cast and crew of amazingly talented and dedicated people. I’m thankful to the fans of the show. You are all amazing! Thanks so much for all the support! I’m sure you’re bummed now. I’m bummed with ya. But chin up my homes, we still got a few more [episodes] in us. Wow! SIX SEASONS!??! Good run, right? Love you all! Superstore FOREVER!”

Nichole Sakura, who plays Cheyenne, shared on Instagram, “Being a part of a show that went this long has been one of the most unexpected and formative experiences for me. I am so grateful to our creators, writers, crew, my beloved cast members, and all of YOU who watched. It’s been an incredible chapter ♥️”

In Ferrera’s farewell speech to the cast, the Ugly Betty alumna indicated that she was open to reprising her role as Amy before the series’ eventual conclusion (watch here).

Superstore‘s final season resumes Thursday, Jan. 14, in a new time slot, 8:30/7:30c, where it will now follow the Ted Danson comedy Mr. Mayor.

