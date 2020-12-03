Superstore Ending With Season 6

Cloud 9 is going out of business.

NBC has announced that Superstore will conclude at the end of its current sixth season. The final 11 episodes will begin airing Thursday, Jan. 14, in a new time slot, 8:30/7:30c, where it will now follow the Ted Danson comedy Mr. Mayor. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The end-date announcement comes just weeks after original series star (and executive producer) America Ferrera exited the long-running workplace comedy. In her farewell speech to the cast, the actress indicated that she was open to the idea of reprising her role as Amy before the series’ eventual conclusion (watch here).

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green in a statement. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Added NBCUniversal scripted content prez Lisa Katz, “Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about. This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Are you shocked/saddened/surprised to hear Superstore is ending?