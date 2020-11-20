NBC Unveils Midseason Schedule: Zoey’s Playlist In, New Amsterdam and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Still) Out

NBC is the latest broadcast network to unveil its midseason game plan, and it features the return of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Tina Fey — but not, surprisingly, New Amsterdam or Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Also MIA: Season 4 of Good Girls, Season 3 of Manifest and the launch of the Chris Meloni-fronted Law & Order: Organized Crime.
After spending its freshman run on Sunday night, Zoey’s Playlist will shift to Tuesdays-at-8-pm, beginning Jan. 5 (where the musical comedy’s second season will lead into This Is Us). Newly-acquired Canadian import Nurses — which will launch on Mondays beginning Dec. 7 — will move to Tuesdays-at-10 pm, also beginning Jan. 5.
Meanwhile, the new Fey-produced comedy Mr. Mayor — starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter — will lead off Thursday’s comedy block beginning Thursday, Jan. 7.
Elsewhere, 2021 will usher in new seasons of Ellen’s Game of Games and The Wall.
Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s winter lineup:
MONDAY, JAN. 4
8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games (Season premiere)
9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games
10 pm The Wall (Season premiere)
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
8 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Season premiere)
9 pm This Is Us
10 pm Nurses (new timeslot)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
8 pm Mr. Mayor (Series premiere)
8:30 pm Mr. Mayor
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Dateline NBC
MONDAY, JAN. 11
8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games
9 pm The Wall (Regular timeslot)
10 pm Weakest Link
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
8 pm: Mr. Mayor
8:30 pm Superstore (New timeslot)
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Dateline NBC
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
8 pM The Blacklist
9 pm Dateline NBC