In response to the global pandemic, NBC has in bringing in some reinforcement Nurses from the North.

The Peacock net has acquired Nurses, a drama that follows five of the titular medical professionals as they work in a busy Toronto hospital and try to manage their high-stress jobs along with their involved personal lives, TVLine has learned.

Nurses preview episodes will air for two Mondays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, at 10/9c before moving to its regular time slot on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 10.

The series — which TVLine recently singled out as a Hidden Canadian Gem — counts among its executive producers Ilana Frank (Saving Hope, Rookie Blue) and Tassie Cameron (Rookie Blue, Mary Kills People, Ten Days in the Valley). It recently completed filming Season 2 in Toronto. In Canada, it airs on Global TV.

The cast includes Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Natasha Calis (The Good Doctor), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Blindspot, Suits), Sandy Sidhu (Home Before Dark) and Donald MacLean Jr. (October Faction).

The acquisition is NBC’s second from America’s neighbor to the north; Transplant, another Canadian medical drama, debuted on the network in September and airs Tuesdays at 10/9c.

