Ted Danson to Star as Mayor of L.A. in NBC Comedy From Tina Fey

The Good Place to End With Season 4

Ted Danson is moving from The Good Place to the mayor’s mansion: The Emmy winner will star in a new NBC comedy co-written by Tina Fey and her 30 Rock colleague Robert Carlock, TVLine has learned.

The untitled comedy, which just earned a straight-to-series order from the Peacock network, stars Danson as “a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons,” per the official description. “Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.”

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” Fey and Carlock said in a statement.

Danson currently stars as afterlife architect Michael on NBC’s The Good Place, which enters its fourth and final season this fall. He’s still best known for playing ex-jock bartender Sam Malone on the NBC hit Cheers, earning Emmy awards for the role in 1990 and 1993. His other major TV roles include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Fargo, CSI, Becker, Damages and Bored to Death.

Fey and Carlock are Emmy winners as well for their work on NBC’s 30 Rock, which ended a seven-year run in 2013. They also co-created Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which wrapped up earlier this year, with a interactive movie special on the way.