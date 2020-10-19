The Mandalorian Fires Up His Jet Pack in Latest Season 2 Teaser — WATCH

The Mandalorian is ready for blastoff in the latest teaser trailer for Season 2 of Disney+’s flagship series.

Premiering during halftime on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, the new, all-too-short promo for Season 2 (which kicks off Friday, Oct. 30) offers a smidgen more context for some of the scenes glimpsed in the first teaser that was released last month. The Mandalorian Season 2 Photos

Plus, as a thrilling conclusion, we get to see Mando fire up the jet pack he acquired at the end of Season 1, and take flight Boba Fett-style:

New castings for The Mandalorian Season 2 include Rosario Dawson, reportedly as Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano; Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze; The Terminator star Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter; Attack of the Clones alum Temuera Morrison (as the iconic Boba Fett?); Justified gunslinger Timothy Olyphant in an undisclosed role; and WWE wrestler Sasha Banks as a mystery character glimpsed in the first trailer.

Season 2’s directors, meanwhile, include Dave Filoni (who helmed the pilot and Season 1’s “The Gunslinger”), Rick Famuyiwa (Season 1’s “The Child” and “The Prisoner”), Bryce Dallas Howard (Season 1’s “Sanctuary”), cast member Carl Weathers, series EP Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi, Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man).

Pre-production on Season 3 of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff is already underway, even though it hasn’t been formally renewed by the streamer.

