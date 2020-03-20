The Mandalorian Taps Rosario Dawson to Play Clone Wars Fan Favorite: Report

RELATED STORIES The Mandalorian Unveils Astonishingly Lifelike 'Baby Yoda' Toy: Watch Him Use The Force in the Cutest Way Possible

There’s been a disturbance in the Force… but it’s a good one.

Rosario Dawson is joining the Season 2 cast of The Mandalorian as Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano, a popular character from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, according to a report by Slashfilm. (A Disney+ source declined to confirm the news when reached by TVLine, adding that any official casting news would be posted first on StarWars.com.)

Ahsoka Tano, who debuted in the 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, is a Jedi padawan who trained under Anakin Skywalker and ascended to the rank of commander in the Grand Army of the Republic. The character, voiced by Ashley Eckstein in the animated series, quickly became a fan favorite and establishes another link between The Mandalorian — which debuted on Disney+ last November — and the larger Star Wars canon. (Season 2 of The Mandalorian is slated to premiere this fall.)

Dawson is well known for her big-screen work in movies like Sin City and Men in Black II, but she’s been a frequent presence on TV in recent years. She played Claire Temple on Netflix’s Marvel series Daredevil and reprised the role on Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and The Defenders. She also co-starred as Petra’s love interest J.R. on Jane the Virgin, and currently stars as investigator Allegra Dill on USA’s Briarpatch.